Nike’s Flash Sale takes your workout to the next level with 20% off: Air Zoom, Free RN, more

For a limited time only, Nike is having a Flash Sale with 20% off full-priced styles with code FLASH20 at checkout. NikePlus members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join) The men’s Air Zoom Structure 22 will elevate any workout look this fall and winter. These shoes are currently available in two color options and on sale for $104, which is down from their original rate of $130. Their bright contrasting colors and slip-on design will be a go-to from the streets to the gym. Also, their rigid outsole helps to provide traction during all of your cold weather runs. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, don’t miss out on the Patagonia Web Specials Sale that’s offering up to 50% off jackets, pullovers and more.