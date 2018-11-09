Kohl’s is known for its generous cardholder discounts, consistent coupon offers, and regular Kohl’s Cash promotions. However, its Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards program is often overlooked, and for good reason: it’s lacking. Kohl’s must have realized this, as back in May it rolled out its All New Kohl’s Rewards program. Head after the jump to find out about this revamp, and which fortunate markets get to take advantage of it first.

What is Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards

For the uninitiated, Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards is a free rewards program that provides the following perks:

$5 in rewards for every 100 points (one point is equal to $1)

eight savings events per year (up to 18 for Kohl’s card holders)

a special birthday gift

Introducing the All New Kohl’s Rewards

Kohl’s has totally revamped its free member program by building upon Yes2You’s existing benefits and adding some more enticing rewards:

Perhaps the most noteworthy change is the Kohl’s Cash payout. Instead of accruing $5 in points with every $100 spend, shoppers can now earn 5% in Kohl’s Cash with each purchase. Of course, if you do the math, that’ll still work out to $5 in Kohl’s Cash with $100.

However, for Elite Members — Kohl’s Charge cardholders who spend at least $600 a year — that figure is bumped up to 10%, meaning they’ll receive $10 in Kohl’s Cash with a $100 purchase. If the total Kohl’s Cash payout amounts to less than $5, the balance will be carried over to your next transaction.

Also, Yes2You Rewards points required you to track everything you earned. At the end of each month, you’d receive a credit, which you’d then have to spend in 30 days. With the New Kohl’s Rewards, Kohl’s Cash is tracked for you, with a designated redemption period attached.

Of course, the benefits are even greater for Elite Members, as they’ll enjoy early access to Kohl’s Black Friday Sale along with free shipping on all purchases with a Kohl’s Charge.

Where is the All New Kohl’s Rewards live?

As of now, the All New Kohl’s Rewards program is in its pilot phase, meaning it’s only available at participating stores in these select markets:

Phoenix, AZ

Indianapolis, IN

Minneapolis, MN

Raleigh, NC

Buffalo, NY

Rochester, NY

Austin, TX

San Antonio, TX

As for the rest of the country, provided this pilot program is successful, we’ll start to see the eventual phasing out of Yes2You Rewards in favor of the All New Kohl’s Rewards in the upcoming year.

Now over to you…

What do you make of Kohl’s revamped rewards program? Have you been fortunate enough to try it yourself? Sound off in our comments.