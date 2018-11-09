Foscam’s R2 Security Camera has pan/tilt/zoom features at $56 shipped (All-time low)

Amazon offers the Foscam R2 Home Security Camera for $55.99 shipped. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $14, and is a new all-time low. For comparison, Home Depot has it on sale for $76. This 1080p security camera sports pan, tilt, and zoom functionality, meaning you can keep an eye on every last corner of the room its placed in. Rated 3.9/5 stars from nearly 2,300 customers. Head below for more.
Foscam R2 Security Camera features:
- Full HD 1080P resolution 1920*1080 at 25FPS. Powered by an Ambarella chipset with a real-time 1080P video stream, not the ones scaled up by 720P chipset with non-real-time 1080P video at 20FPS or less.
- Strong WiFi signal by a 2.4G antenna enabling longer distance than 5G with option use higher gain antenna 5db. High quality two-way talk with noise reducing. 1 year replacement guarantee.
- View live or play back or save all alert captures and video clips onto the Foscam Cloud. 8 Hours Free Cloud storage with 12 months’ validity available on this device for any Foscam Cloud subscribers in 2018, and NO data space limitation during the last 8 Hours. Thanks to the US-based AWS server, Foscam Cloud is of high-level encrypted security and privacy protection. More option for Cloud Storage available.