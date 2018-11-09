Foscam’s R2 Security Camera has pan/tilt/zoom features at $56 shipped (All-time low)

- Nov. 9th 2018 9:51 am ET

Get this deal
$80 $56
0

Amazon offers the Foscam R2 Home Security Camera for $55.99 shipped. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $14, and is a new all-time low. For comparison, Home Depot has it on sale for $76. This 1080p security camera sports pan, tilt, and zoom functionality, meaning you can keep an eye on every last corner of the room its placed in. Rated 3.9/5 stars from nearly 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale is still in full swing and offering Netgear Arlo Camera bundles from $250 (Up to $220 off). Speaking of Arlo, Netgear just undercut the competition with a new low cost Audio Doorbell. We also spotted a solid deal on Zmodo’s Pivot Security Camera, which is down to $60 shipped (Reg. $90).

Save even more and opt for the Wyze Cam Pan at $38 instead. You’ll still get the pan/tilt/zoom features but without the added security benefits of the Foscam R2.

Foscam R2 Security Camera features:

  • Full HD 1080P resolution 1920*1080 at 25FPS. Powered by an Ambarella chipset with a real-time 1080P video stream, not the ones scaled up by 720P chipset with non-real-time 1080P video at 20FPS or less. 
  • Strong WiFi signal by a 2.4G antenna enabling longer distance than 5G with option use higher gain antenna 5db. High quality two-way talk with noise reducing. 1 year replacement guarantee.
  • View live or play back or save all alert captures and video clips onto the Foscam Cloud. 8 Hours Free Cloud storage with 12 months’ validity available on this device for any Foscam Cloud subscribers in 2018, and NO data space limitation during the last 8 Hours. Thanks to the US-based AWS server, Foscam Cloud is of high-level encrypted security and privacy protection. More option for Cloud Storage available.
Get this deal
$80 $56

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
foscam

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go