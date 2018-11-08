Zmodo’s Pivot Security Camera with 2 Sensors is now $60 shipped (Reg. $90)

Quick Ship Electronics (99.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Zmodo Pivot 1080p Security Camera System with 2 Door/Window Sensors for $59.99 shipped. That’s about $30 off Amazon’s direct pricing and the best deal we’ve tracked in months. In addition to being a camera and a hub for sensors, Pivot reads temperature and humidity levels while also acting as a Bluetooth speaker. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers.
Ditch temp and humidity sensors and some other bells and whistles for this YI Home Camera bundle at $50. It comes with an additional camera, letting you keep an eye on one more area for $10 less.
Zmodo Pivot 1080p Security Camera System features:
- Cover your entire space with Pivot’s wide-angle, rotating 1080p camera. With 16GB of built-in storage, you can record days of video without having to pay additional fees.
- Receive an alert on your phone when motion is detected, and customize which areas on your live view will trigger a motion detection alert. Pivot also provides temperature and humidity readings, a Bluetooth speaker for music, and two-way audio to talk to family at home, making it a true all-in-one monitoring solution.
Honeywell's Lyric T5 Plus HomeKit Thermostat sports Siri control for $123.50 (Amazon low) https://t.co/CNCKPHyw4M by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/WxXVFF6Wq0
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 8, 2018