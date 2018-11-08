Zmodo’s Pivot Security Camera with 2 Sensors is now $60 shipped (Reg. $90)

Quick Ship Electronics (99.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Zmodo Pivot 1080p Security Camera System with 2 Door/Window Sensors for $59.99 shipped. That’s about $30 off Amazon’s direct pricing and the best deal we’ve tracked in months. In addition to being a camera and a hub for sensors, Pivot reads temperature and humidity levels while also acting as a Bluetooth speaker. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers.

Ditch temp and humidity sensors and some other bells and whistles for this YI Home Camera bundle at $50. It comes with an additional camera, letting you keep an eye on one more area for $10 less.

Zmodo Pivot 1080p Security Camera System features:

Cover your entire space with Pivot’s wide-angle, rotating 1080p camera. With 16GB of built-in storage, you can record days of video without having to pay additional fees.

Receive an alert on your phone when motion is detected, and customize which areas on your live view will trigger a motion detection alert. Pivot also provides temperature and humidity readings, a Bluetooth speaker for music, and two-way audio to talk to family at home, making it a true all-in-one monitoring solution.