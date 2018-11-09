Any 3 magazines for $12: Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Pop Science, ESPN, GQ, more

Well, it’s that time of year and the Black Friday worthy magazine deals are kicking off this weekend. In fact, from right now through Monday, November 12th. Starting right now you can grab any 3 one-year magazine subscriptions in the sale for just $12. That includes titles like Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Popular Science, ESPN, GQ and many more. Head below for more details.

Unlike most of our magazine bundle deals throughout the year, you’ll only need to add 3 titles to your cart get the $12 price tag, although you can add a 4th and 5th for the same price if you choose. For comparison, Amazon has Wired on sale for $10 a year with auto-renewal and that’s down from the usual $15+.

While we have seen titles like Men’s Health drop slightly lower throughout the year, from what we know so far, these deals are within about $0.10 of the upcoming limited Black Friday offers.

As always, there are no delivery fees, no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your sub on you. Any mag in your cart can also be sent to separate addresses with a personalized note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine: