SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive easily backups your iPhone, more: $32 (Reg. $45)

- Nov. 9th 2018 9:15 am ET

Amazon offers the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Flash Drive for $31.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Originally $80, we’ve seen it sell for closer to $45 to $50 in recent months. Today’s deal is also $4 less than our previous mention. This is an easy way to transfer data between your Lightning-equipped device and Mac or PC. Perfect for backing up pictures and movies. Rated 3.7/5 stars. There are a few lower-cost options out there, including HooToo’s popular alternative. For a few bucks less (and less storage) you can grab this model for $28 that has solid ratings.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive features:

  • Designed with a flexible connector to fit through most iPhone cases
  • Automatically back up photos and videos from your camera, contacts
  • Quickly free up space on your iPhone (iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro 12.9″, iPad Pro 9.7″ iPad with Retina display, iPod 5th Generation and newer, with Lightning connector and iOS 8.2+)
