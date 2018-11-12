Get Google’s Chromecast 2nd Gen. at $25 and avoid the Black Friday rush (Orig. $35)

Nov. 12th 2018

E-TechGalaxy (99.3% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the 2nd Generation Chromecast in new condition for $24.99 shipped. Originally $35, this beats our last mention of $26.50 and is the best available. Though we’ll see the third generation at $25 on Black Friday, cross this off your list by picking one up now. This is a great way to get a Chromecast without battling the crowds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Google Chromecast features:

  • A better way to get video, music, and games to your TV
  • With Chromecast, your phone is your remote
  • simply tap the Cast button in your apps to start watching on the TV
  • Search, play, pause, and more, right from your phone
  • Unlimited entertainment, all on your schedule
  • Choose from over 200,000 TV shows and movies, 30 million songs, plus radio, sports, games and more
  • Discover thousands of apps at chromecast.com/apps
  • Mirror your Android phone screen or Chrome browser*
