Get Google’s Chromecast 2nd Gen. at $25 and avoid the Black Friday rush (Orig. $35)

E-TechGalaxy (99.3% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the 2nd Generation Chromecast in new condition for $24.99 shipped. Originally $35, this beats our last mention of $26.50 and is the best available. Though we’ll see the third generation at $25 on Black Friday, cross this off your list by picking one up now. This is a great way to get a Chromecast without battling the crowds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Google Chromecast features:
- A better way to get video, music, and games to your TV
- With Chromecast, your phone is your remote
- simply tap the Cast button in your apps to start watching on the TV
- Search, play, pause, and more, right from your phone
- Unlimited entertainment, all on your schedule
- Choose from over 200,000 TV shows and movies, 30 million songs, plus radio, sports, games and more
- Discover thousands of apps at chromecast.com/apps
- Mirror your Android phone screen or Chrome browser*