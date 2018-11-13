This Black Friday Mac App bundle includes 10 award-winning titles for just $20

- Nov. 13th 2018 1:42 pm ET

0

If you just purchased a new Mac Mini or MacBook Air, it’s time to load up on some apps. We’ve put together an Award-Winning Black Friday Mac Bundle which includes 10 popular titles that are worth checking out. Right now, the bundle is just $20 with promo code MAC20 at 9to5Toys Specials. There’s over $700 worth of value here. Head below for more details.

This Mac app bundle includes everything you need, covering a wide range of tasks from photo editing to digital security, PDF converters, and more. Here are a few highlights:

  • Acorn 6 ($29.99 Value) — powerful yet easy-to-use image editor, two-time “Best of the Mac App Store” winner
  • CrossOver 18 ($39.95 Value) — run Windows software inside macOS without dual booting
  • Gemini 2 ($29.95 Value) — find duplicates and lose the clutter with this Red Dot Award winner
  • Scapple ($15 Value) — create mind maps with simple drag-and-drop controls
  • Clip Studio Paint Debut ($39.99 Value) — perfect for all your creative comic and animation needs
  • PDF Converter OCR 6: Lifetime License ($59.99 Value) — make your PDFs editable and searchable in seconds
  • NetShade VPN ($118 Value) — stay anonymous online with two years of privacy protection
  • Spotless ($25.99 Value) — organize all your files in an “if this then that” way
  • mSecure Pro ($29.99 Value) — secure password manager with AES-256 encryption
  • Next FlipBook Maker Pro ($299 Value) — create HTML5 andFlash flips books from PDFs and images

You can grab the Award-Winning Black Friday Mac Bundle right now for $20 with promo code MAC20 at 9to5Toys Specials. Just hit this landing page to learn more.

