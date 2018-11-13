Eddie Bauer’s Countdown to Black Friday Sale takes 40% off sitewide with apparel from $30

Black Friday 2018 is on its way and Eddie Bauer is having a Countdown Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide. Just use promo code COUNTDOWN at checkout. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Microtherm 2.0 Stormdown Jacket is one of Eddie Bauer’s best-selling jackets and it’s on sale for $137. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $229. It’s available in seven color options and is designed to be lightweight and packable for easy travel. It also includes a media chest pocket for your smart device and drawstring hems to keep cool wind out. With over 550 reviews, it’s rated 4.1/5 stars. There is also a similar women’s version on sale for $149.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cloud Layer Pro 1/3-Zip Pullover $30 (Orig. $60)
- Cloud Layer Pro Vest $35 (Orig. $70)
- Microtherm 2.0 Stormdown Jacket $137 (Orig. $229)
- Convector Stretch Field Jacket $119 (Orig. $199)
- Superior Down Parka $197 (Orig. $329)
Our top picks for women include:
- Sandstone Shield Hooded Jacket $90 (Orig. $179)
- Cable Sleep Cardigan $54 (Orig. $90)
- Charly Sherpa-Lined Parka $149 (Orig. $249)
- Trail Tight Leggings $54 (Orig. $90)
- Microtherm Stretch Jacket $149 (Orig. $249)