Eddie Bauer’s Countdown to Black Friday Sale takes 40% off sitewide with apparel from $30

- Nov. 13th 2018 1:29 pm ET

40% off
0

Black Friday 2018 is on its way and Eddie Bauer is having a Countdown Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide. Just use promo code COUNTDOWN at checkout. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Microtherm 2.0 Stormdown Jacket is one of Eddie Bauer’s best-selling jackets and it’s on sale for $137. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $229. It’s available in seven color options and is designed to be lightweight and packable for easy travel. It also includes a media chest pocket for your smart device and drawstring hems to keep cool wind out. With over 550 reviews, it’s rated 4.1/5 stars. There is also a similar women’s version on sale for $149.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

 

40% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer

About the Author