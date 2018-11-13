Nerf’s Rival Phantom Kronos Blaster hits new Amazon low of $10 shipped (33% off)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Phantom Corps Kronos XVIII-500 Blaster for $9.98 shipped. That’s $5 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is a new low at Amazon. This blaster fires rounds at 90-feet per second, giving your opponents less time to dodge shots. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The blaster above comes with 5 rounds, which you’ll run through pretty quickly. Stay competitive when you pick an additional 25-Round Refill Pack for $6. It’s officially made by Nerf and is rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nerf Rival Phantom Kronos Blaster features: