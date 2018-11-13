Nerf’s Rival Phantom Kronos Blaster hits new Amazon low of $10 shipped (33% off)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Phantom Corps Kronos XVIII-500 Blaster for $9.98 shipped. That’s $5 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is a new low at Amazon. This blaster fires rounds at 90-feet per second, giving your opponents less time to dodge shots. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
The blaster above comes with 5 rounds, which you’ll run through pretty quickly. Stay competitive when you pick an additional 25-Round Refill Pack for $6. It’s officially made by Nerf and is rated 4.7/5 stars.
Nerf Rival Phantom Kronos Blaster features:
- Breech-load blaster
- Includes 5 high-impact rounds
- Spring-action mechanism, trigger lock, and tactical rail
- Fires rounds at 90 feet per second (27 meters per second)
- Comes with red and blue team flags