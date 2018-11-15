Timbuk2’s Parkside MacBook Backpack is at an Amazon all-time low of $40 shipped

- Nov. 15th 2018 12:44 pm ET

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Parkside MacBook Backpack in Abyss for $39.99 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and the best rate we can find. For comparison, Timbuk2 currently has this style for $48. This sleek backpack is a perfect option for school, travel, or work, Its padded 15-inch MacBook sleeve safely secures your system. It also contains a water bottle holder, cushioned shoulder straps, and breathable mesh for comfort. With nearly 300 reviews, this backpack is rated 4.4/5 stars.

Meanwhile, Nordstrom is discounting an array of Herschel Supply Company items including backpacks, wallets, and more. If you’re looking to save a few more dollars, a great alternative is the Herritage Offset Denim Backpack for $35 shipped, which is down from its original rate of $70.

Timbuk2’s Parkside MacBook Backpack features:

  • Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check
  • Elasticized external side pocket for water bottle or U-lock
  • Custom-fit strap design for a truer, more comfortable fit
  • Large main compartment fits books, lunch, and a light jacket
  • Ventilated back panel to give your back breathing room
  • Its padded laptop sleeves carries up to a 15” MacBook Pro
