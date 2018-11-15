Xbox Live Gold Black Friday Game Sale starts now! Up to 67% off: FIFA 19, Forza, AC Odyssey, more

We got our hands on the official Microsoft Black Friday ad this past weekend, but the digital deals are starting right now. We expected Xbox Live Gold members would be getting early access to the digital Microsoft Black Friday game sale this year and that now appears to be the case. While the rest of us will have to wait until November 19th for these offers, Live members can jump in today. We are seeing a number of very notable offers. More details below.

We have discounted Xbox gift cards right here and the Xbox Game Pass is still down at $1 for your first month. While the Black Friday sale is only open to Live members right now, if you login or create and Xbox account you can grab 1 month of Live Gold for just $1, which will grant you early access instead of having to wait until the 19th.

You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below. While many of them are matching or even beating the best advertised Black Friday prices, some aren’t. Having said that, you can grab them right now at great prices without leaving the couch or waking up early for doorbuster deals next week. All of the Black Friday Microsoft digital deals will expire at 5:00 AM EST on Tuesday, November 27t”. For a closer look at all the absolute lowest prices for the hottest games of the season head over to our Best of Black Friday 2018 Games roundup.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Microsoft Digital Black Friday Game Sale: