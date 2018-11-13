Load up on discounted Xbox credit before Black Friday: $60 for $54 w/ free email delivery

While we still have a nice list of discounted store credit, Newegg is now offering $60 Xbox Gift Cards for $54 with free email delivery. That’s up to 10% off your next Xbox marketplace purchase and you can buy as many as three of them. Considering Microsoft is about to launch a giant digital Black Friday game sale, having some free credit in your pocket is a great way to get even deeper deals. We just recently rounded up all of the best Black Friday game deals we have seen thus far, and here are the rest of today’s best deals. Head below for more details.

Speaking of Black Friday gaming deals, we already have the official Xbox One controllers for a couple of dollars under the best advertised listings. Just over the last few days we got the Microsoft and GameStop (Preview) Black Friday ads but be sure to visit our Best of Black Friday 2018 Games roundup, which will make sure you get all the lowest prices for each of the big ticket items this year.

And if you’re looking to knock some gamer gifts off your list early, we still have this Game Console photo book at its Amazon low of $16 shipped (Reg. $25). You can also give Xbox Game Pass a try for a month at just $1 right now (Reg. $10).

Xbox Gift Cards: