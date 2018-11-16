PlayStation PSN Black Friday sale now live: PS Plus 1-yr. $40, God of War $22 + more from $5

Both Microsoft and Nintendo have kicked-off digital Black Friday sales. While only Xbox Live Gold members get early access right now, all PlayStation gamers are eligible for the PSN Black Friday sale that just launched. And it’s a good one. Again, you might find some of the games slightly lower in doorbuster offers from Walmart and Best Buy, but the convenience of not having to wake up early for Black Friday sales might outweigh the slightly higher price tags for you. Either way, we are talking within a couple bucks of the absolute lowest Black Friday prices we have tracked. Here is this morning’s game roundup where you’ll find Black Ops 4 within $1 of the upcoming deal price. Head below for our top picks from the PSN sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Some deals are yet to update with the Black Friday sale price, but most are ready to go. In some cases, adding the game to your cart will drop the price down where it should be.

You maybe have noticed some extremely notable offers on PS Now and PS Plus at the bottom of the list. They are also a part of Sony’s digital Black Friday offerings. Particularly notable is the PS Plus 1-year sub for just $39.99. Jump on this if you’re interested as it is matching the best advertised price we have tracked and wevery rarely ever see it down that low. It is still $60 at Amazon.

God of War Features: