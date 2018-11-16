Today’s Best Game Deals: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $40, Super Mario Odyssey $44, more

- Nov. 16th 2018 9:23 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Xbox One and PS4 for $39.99 shipped. That’s a new Amazon all-time low, the lowest price we can find, and within $1 of the best Black Friday price we have tracked. You’ll also find the game bundled with an Astro Gaming A10 Gaming Headset for $95, which is about $25 or more in savings. 

More game/console deals:

Save $10 on the rarely discounted NES and SNES Classic Consoles at Walmart

Xbox Live Black Friday Game Sale starts now! Up to 67% off: FIFA 19, Forza, AC Odyssey, more

Best of Black Friday 2018 – Games: Xbox One $200 + $20 GC, Xbox One X $180 off, Switch, PS4, more

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

