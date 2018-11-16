Today’s Best Game Deals: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $40, Super Mario Odyssey $44, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Xbox One and PS4 for $39.99 shipped. That’s a new Amazon all-time low, the lowest price we can find, and within $1 of the best Black Friday price we have tracked. You’ll also find the game bundled with an Astro Gaming A10 Gaming Headset for $95, which is about $25 or more in savings.
More game/console deals:
- Super Mario Odyssey $44 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Rocket League – Nintendo Switch $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- FIFA 19 Xbox One $30 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Madden NFL 19 for $30 on Xbox One (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cuphead $16 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Forza Horizon 4 from $39 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One $30 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40) | Target
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Diablo III Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World $30 or $24 w/ GCU (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
Save $10 on the rarely discounted NES and SNES Classic Consoles at Walmart
Xbox Live Black Friday Game Sale starts now! Up to 67% off: FIFA 19, Forza, AC Odyssey, more
Best of Black Friday 2018 – Games: Xbox One $200 + $20 GC, Xbox One X $180 off, Switch, PS4, more
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders