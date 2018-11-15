Black Friday eShop Switch Deals from $1: Rocket League + DLC, Mutant Mudds, Runner3, more

While Microsoft launched its early Live Gold Xbox digital sale this morning, Nintendo is getting in on the festivities today with a new Rocket League sale for Black Friday. The popular battle-car sports title is regularly $20 on the eShop and at Amazon. However, you can now download it for just $11.99 on the eShop for Switch. While we are expecting the Ultimate Edition to hit $20 or so in Best Buy’s limited Black Friday offerings, Nintendo also has all of the Rocket League DLC at 40% off right now. The Rocket League sale shuts down on November 29th. And we also spotted a load of other sweet indie games on sale to fill that Switch library up at a discount. Hit up this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s gaming deals, our Best of Black Friday gaming edition roundup for an early jump on upcoming offers, and down below for all the deals.

Believe it or not, you can save $10 on the NES and SNES Classic Consoles today, and here’s the Nintendo’s Black Friday Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle. You can also still get up to $30 off Nintendo Switch Pokemon Let’s Go & Crash Bandicoot bundles.

