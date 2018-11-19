Amazon discounts select AmazonBasics items from $2.50: iPhone X cases, iPad bags, more

Amazon is offering select AmazonBasics products from $2.50 shipped. Our top pick is the iPhone X Detachable Leather Wallet Case in Dark Gray for $11.54. Regularly closer to $30, this is the first time we’ve tracked a price drop in this color and is the best available. If you’re still rocking an iPhone X, this is a great case option that offers a detachable wallet section. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers. Head below for more of our top picks or to Amazon if you want to see all available items.
Nomad Base Station
Other AmazonBasics products on sale:
- Wood-cased #2 HB Pencils: $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Box of 24
- 11.6-Inch Laptop/Tablet Bag: $9 (Reg. $13)
- Compact Ergonomic Wireless Mouse: $9.50 (Reg. $16)
- Travel and Storage Case for Nintendo Switch: $11 (Reg. $18)
- XL Gas Grill Cover: $18 (Reg. $22)
- …and more…
iPhone X Detachable Leather Wallet Case features:
- PU leather wallet detachable case for iPhone X
- Functional, form-fitted, wallet-style case comfortably carries cards (3 slots) and bills
- Detachable case with open cut-out design protects corners while providing access to speakers and bottom ports; fits larger 3rd party cables; works with most magnetic car-mount holders
- Timeless style made with faux leather and adorned with attractive stitching; choice of color
- Strong, secure magnetic closure; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty
- Note: Incompatible with wireless charging due to wallet’s magnet