Raise a toast to this Oster Cordless Wine Opener w/ Chiller at a rare price drop: $24 shipped

Amazon offers the Oster Rechargeable and Cordless Wine Opener with Chiller for $23.99 shipped. Regularly $30, it’s the lowest we’ve seen for this rarely-discounted item in over a year. Whether you want to enjoy something red, white, or especially bubbly throughout this festive season, you can easily open a bottle of your favorite beverage at the press of a button. If your vino needs to chill, the included stainless steel double-wall cooler can help with that. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch the cooler and get the Oster Wine Opener on its own for $18. Alternatively, go for something more analog when you choose this All-in-one Waiter’s Corkscrew for $11. It’s an Amazon Best Seller and a clear customer favorite, boasting a 4.7/5 star rating based on thousands of reviews.

Oster Wine Opener & Chiller features: