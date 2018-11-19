Raise a toast to this Oster Cordless Wine Opener w/ Chiller at a rare price drop: $24 shipped

- Nov. 19th 2018 2:15 pm ET

$24
Amazon offers the Oster Rechargeable and Cordless Wine Opener with Chiller for $23.99 shipped. Regularly $30, it’s the lowest we’ve seen for this rarely-discounted item in over a year. Whether you want to enjoy something red, white, or especially bubbly throughout this festive season, you can easily open a bottle of your favorite beverage at the press of a button. If your vino needs to chill, the included stainless steel double-wall cooler can help with that. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch the cooler and get the Oster Wine Opener on its own for $18. Alternatively, go for something more analog when you choose this All-in-one Waiter’s Corkscrew for $11. It’s an Amazon Best Seller and a clear customer favorite, boasting a 4.7/5 star rating based on thousands of reviews.

Oster Wine Opener & Chiller features:

  • Cordless operation with recharging base included for convenience and mobility
  • Stylish and ergonomically designed with soft grip handle to fit the palm of your hand for a firm grip
  • Thermal stainless steel wine cooler with durable double wall included
  • Electric wine opener removes corks at the touch of a button
  • Opens up to 30 bottles on a single charge; works with all traditional wine bottles
  • Foil cutter; soft-grip handle; cordless operation; recharging base included
  • Also includes thermal stainless-steel wine chiller that keeps wine cold for hours
  • Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging
