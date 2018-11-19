Target Cyber Week will once again include 15% off sitewide (mostly)

After eBay unveiled its Cyber Week plans earlier this morning, Target has now taken the wraps off what it plans to offer next week. Target plans to once again offer 15% off sitewide (mostly) on Cyber Monday again. As usual, this will throw a wrench in everyone’s plans but Target is likely to be the spot with some of the best deals. Head below for more details on Target Cyber Week.

Target Cyber Week delivers 15% off sitewide

The last few years Target has been very aggressive on Cyber Monday. By offering 15% off sitewide, it delivers some very aggressive discounts across the board. Some items are excluded, most notably Apple products, at times. So it may be better to look elsewhere for your iPad deals, although that cannot be confirmed until Monday.

Target will launch Cyber Week on Sunday with a host of feature deals on toys, including Swagtron Hoverboards and KidKraft kitchens. There will also be notable deals on Dyson and iRobot vacuums.

Here’s a breakdown of the full Target Cyber Week:

Nov. 25 : Buy one, get one 60 percent off all apparel and accessories for women, men and kids

Buy one, get one 60 percent off all apparel and accessories for women, men and kids Cyber Monday, Nov. 26: Buy one, get one 60 percent off all apparel and accessories for women, men and kids, plus extra 15 percent off hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com

Buy one, get one 60 percent off all apparel and accessories for women, men and kids, plus extra 15 percent off hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com Nov. 27: 30 percent off Target-exclusive home brands, including Threshold, Project 62, Made by Design, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more

30 percent off Target-exclusive home brands, including Threshold, Project 62, Made by Design, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more Nov. 27 – Dec. 1: 30 percent off indoor rugs, bar stools and media stands

30 percent off indoor rugs, bar stools and media stands Nov. 28: Free $10 Target GiftCard when guests spend $40 on personal care or beauty products

Free $10 Target GiftCard when guests spend $40 on personal care or beauty products Nov. 29: Discounts across electronics

What November 29th’s ‘discounts across electronics’ will hold is anyone’s guess at this point. Look for there to be a few late deals to be had at Target once we’re out of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday official manufacturer discount window.

Catch up on all of the latest Target Black Friday news in our ad leak and how-to prepare guide.

