V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones are in Amazon’s Early Black Friday: $115 (Reg. $150)

- Nov. 19th 2018 7:36 am ET

$115
0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in various colors for $114.99 shipped. That’s down from its regular $150 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. These headphones are a classic with vintage metal styling, up to 12-hours of battery life and more. They look great if you’re hoping to depart from the usual plastic casing found on most headphones. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more headphone deals.

Don’t forget, we still have the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones marked down to $300 from $349 for Black Friday. There’s plenty more deals on the way this week, check out our Best of guide for more.

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless features:

  • Crossfade’s award-winning signature sound both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs. Connectivity Technology: Wireless; “Sound isolating” will not completely block out sound in the same way that “noise canceling” headphones will
  • Built-in hidden microphone specially tuned and optimized for phone calls and voice recognition
  • Lithium-ion battery provides up to 12 hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls, recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode
$115

