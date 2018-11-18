Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones sport best-in-class ANC: $300 (Reg. $349)

Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in Triple Midnight for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $349, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low in this color and $1 more than our previous mention. This is a match of the highly-anticipated Black Friday price coming later this week. Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones sport industry-leading noise cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. Perfect for plane rides or noisy work environments. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

There are plenty more headphone deals on the way for Black Friday. Check out our Best of guide for more details on what to expect later this week.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones: