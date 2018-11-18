Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones sport best-in-class ANC: $300 (Reg. $349)

- Nov. 18th 2018 2:24 pm ET

$300
0

Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in Triple Midnight for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $349, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low in this color and $1 more than our previous mention. This is a match of the highly-anticipated Black Friday price coming later this week. Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones sport industry-leading noise cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. Perfect for plane rides or noisy work environments. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

There are plenty more headphone deals on the way for Black Friday. Check out our Best of guide for more details on what to expect later this week.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones:

  • Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment
  • Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more
  • Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up
  • Balanced audio performance at any volume
  • Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app
$300

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
bose

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp