Black Friday is now just days away. Leading up to the year’s largest sale, we’re getting a look at what promotions IKEA plans to offer shoppers. The Swedish furniture company will be offering a wide range of discounts across its line of seating, storage and other home decor options. Head below to see some of the most notable discounts as well as the full ad scan.

Many ofIKEA’s discounts will be limited to its Family Member loyalty program, which is entirely free to sign up, and doing so will allow you to lock in some pretty significant discounts. The sale kicks off on November 23rd, so you’ll have to wait until Friday rolls around unlike some other retailers with Thanksgiving Day discounts. It will run through the weekend, giving you until the 26th to fill your cart with new home decor and furniture.

While you’ll find a variety of furniture and accessories on sale,IKEA is focusing many of its notable discounts on a few different categories. Its line of POÄNG chairs will be up to 25% off, with prices starting at $58. Also in the seating department, you’ll be able to save 20% on KIVIK sofas and ottomans.

There are plenty of different storage options highlighted as well in the sale. From dressers and shelving units to home theater consoles and more. And with the holidays right around the corner, IKEA will also be offering up to 20% off decorations, ornaments and other festive home decor.

Alongside the rest of its direct discounts, IKEA will be taking $25 off any order over $100. Online shoppers will be able to apply code bzkhwP5H at checkout to lock in the additional savings, which can also be redeemed in-store with this coupon. Padding your cart over the $100 minimum allows to you take advantage of even deeper discounts here. While there are some exclusions, this offer can be used on IKEA family products, many of which will already be receiving price cuts.

IKEA Black Friday 2018 Ad Scan

