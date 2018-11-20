The Ultraloq Smart Lock offers 5 hassle-free unlocking methods: $153 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Ultraloq 5-in-1 Smart Lock for $152.82 shipped. That’s around $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. Believe it or not, this lock has 5 different ways to unlock it. Options include using an app, fingerprint, passcode, key, or the unique “Knock to Open” feature. Rated 4/5 stars.
If you’re fine giving up most of the unlocking options mentioned above, consider the August Smart Lock for $119. It’s $30 less and is rated 4+ stars by more than 75% of customers.
Ultraloq 5-in-1 Smart Lock features:
- Smart Lock, Fingerprint + Code + Smartphone + Knock to Open + Key
- Advanced Fingerprint Identification, Anti-peep Touch Keypad Technology, View Logs via Ultraloq App
- Reversible Handle, Weatherproof, Intuitive OLED Display, Long Battery Life, Low Battery Alarm
