The Ultraloq Smart Lock offers 5 hassle-free unlocking methods: $153 shipped (Reg. $200)

- Nov. 20th 2018 5:46 pm ET

$153
0

Amazon is offering the Ultraloq 5-in-1 Smart Lock for $152.82 shipped. That’s around $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. Believe it or not, this lock has 5 different ways to unlock it. Options include using an app, fingerprint, passcode, key, or the unique “Knock to Open” feature. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re fine giving up most of the unlocking options mentioned above, consider the August Smart Lock for $119. It’s $30 less and is rated 4+ stars by more than 75% of customers.

Ultraloq 5-in-1 Smart Lock features:

  • Smart Lock, Fingerprint + Code + Smartphone + Knock to Open + Key
  • Advanced Fingerprint Identification, Anti-peep Touch Keypad Technology, View Logs via Ultraloq App
  • Reversible Handle, Weatherproof, Intuitive OLED Display, Long Battery Life, Low Battery Alarm

$153

