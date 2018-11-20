Hive View Security Camera drops to new Amazon low at $126 ($65 off), more from $56

- Nov. 20th 2018 9:31 am ET

Amazon offers the Hive View Security Camera in White for $125.98 shipped. Normally selling for $190, that’s good for a $64 savings, beats our previous mention by $14, and is a new all-time low. Hive features a 1080p sensor and Alexa integration in a sleek, aluminum casing that allows it to stand out from other cameras. Rated 3.8/5 stars, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage

Also on sale today is the Foscam R2 Security Camera for $55.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s good for a $14 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. With nearly 2,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating.

Alternatively, we’ve spotted some notable deals on Arlo’s lineup of cameras. The Arlo Q 1080p Cam is returned to its all-time low at $100 (Reg. $150) and the Arlo Pro Security System is also at the lowest price we’ve tracked at $165 (Reg. $200). Both feature seven-day free cloud DVR.

Hive View Security Camera features:

  • Peace of mind while you’re away: Starts recording in 1080p when it detects motion or sound
  • Two-way audio is great for telling a pet to behave or to say hello to the kids
  • Easy to move: Wireless, light and portable, with 1 hour built-in battery life
  • Works with Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT

