The popular Fantastical 2 for iOS/Mac hits all-time low for Black Friday, starting from $2

It has been a busy day for apps thus far, but we aren’t done yet. Flexibits, maker of the popular Fantastical iOS/Mac calendar apps, has just launched its Black Friday sale. We are seeing all-time low prices on Fantastical 2 for Mac, iPhone, and iPad, with prices starting from just $2. For example, the regularly $50 Mac version has never dropped below $40 on the Mac App Store, but you can now download it for just $24.99. Just these apps alone combine for a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 users. Head below for all the deals.

You certainly won’t want to miss today’s iOS/Mac price drop roundup which includes the popular Affinity image manipulation apps and much, much more. And remember, we still have some discounted iTunes gift cards to get you even deeper deals on the App Store.

Mac: Fantastical 2: $25 (Reg. $50)

iPhone: Fantastical 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Fantastical 2: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Cardhop: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Chatology: $10 (Reg. $20)

This sale pricing is so low, users can buy Fantastical 2 for Mac, iPhone, AND iPad for only $29.97 vs. $49.99 (much less than the standard price of Fantastical 2 for Mac alone!!!!) or users can buy Fantastical 2 for iPhone AND Fantastical 2 for iPad for only $4.99 – the same standard price as Fantastical 2 for iPhone alone!!

All-new event details, including a map to show your event’s locations and better repeating event options. An elegant week view when you rotate your iPhone to landscape. Background app updating allows events, reminders, and alerts to be pushed to Fantastical 2 even if you don’t launch the app very often. An extended keyboard when creating new events or reminders, providing instant access to numbers and symbols for dates and times (only for 4″ screens or larger).