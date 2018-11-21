The stellar Affinity Photo & Designer for iOS/Mac now starting from $14 (Reg. up to $50)

After seeing an absolutely massive list of top notch iOS apps go on sale this morning, it’s time to look at the popular Affinity titles. We are seeing great deals across the board on the popular image manipulation apps for iOS and Mac. Both Affinity Photo and Designer for Mac are matching the lowest we have tracked in years at $35 each. That’s down from the usual $50, but the iOS deals are just as hot. Both now $14 — down from $20 — Affinity Designer for iOS is at its all-time low while Affinity Photo for iOS is at the best price we have tracked outside of brief promo about a year ago. Needless to say, deals on these amazing apps don’t pop up very often so jump on these while you can. They combine for a 4+ star rating from around 3,000 users. More details below.

You can find out more about the recent updates to both Affinity Designer and Photo over on 9to5Mac. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s giant list of notable iOS/Mac app deals.

iOS: Affinity Designer: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS: Affinity Photo: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $35 (Reg. $50)

