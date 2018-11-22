Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks for iOS now matching low at 50% off

Hidden Folks is the 2017 Apple App Store Game of the Year winner that takes the familiar Where’s Waldo formula to the next level. It features unique animations, quirky sound effects and loads of interesting hand drawn settings/characters. But best of all, it’s now matching the all-time low on the App Store. Regularly $4, one of the top ranked Family app on the platform can now be yours for just $1.99. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,000 gamers. More details and app deals below.

The App Store has been on fire for the last 24+ hours offering well over 60 of the best apps/games out there at rock-bottom prices. You’ll find all of those right here.

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $4)

