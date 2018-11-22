Unlock the Bundle Hunt Black Friday sale from $2.50 with 48 Mac apps and utilities

BundleHunt has kicked off its Black Friday sale. For 24 hours only you can unlock this offer for $2.50, which is 50% less than our previous mention. This Bundle Hunt delivers 48 Mojave-ready apps, which you can unlock for as little as $1 each. This is a great way to load up your new Mac with plenty apps for less. Each listing will become a permanent part of your library, and you can even purchase multiple license keys if you prefer. More details below, but a few notable apps in the latest BundleHunt promotion include Butler, IMazing, Disk Drill Pro, Roxio Toast Express, and Screens. You can see the entire Black Friday BundleHunt right here.

Top picks from the latest BundleHunt: