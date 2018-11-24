HP offers up to 57% off for its Black Friday event including up to $500 in instant savings on a range of displays, printers, accessories, PCs and more. That includes many of its popular 4K, widescreen and curved displays, and also a large number of more affordable options starting at just $99.

Top Pick: OMEN X by HP 35 Curved Display for $799 (Reg. $1,299) – As one of HP’s doorbuster deal, it’s offering a huge $500 in savings on one of its top-of-the-line 35-inch curved widescreen displays with the OMEN X (pictured above, left). This display includes a 3440 x 1440 WQHD panel in a 21:9 display widescreen format. The Omen X offers a notable 100Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. It also includes a height adjustable screen and ambient lighting, making it a great option for gamers and at $799 one of the best deals available with these specs.

A few of our other selections from the sale are below:

Also check out HP’s doorbuster deals on PCs, accessories and more.