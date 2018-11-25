Anova 900W Wi-Fi Sous Vide Cooker hits new low for Cyber Monday, now $75 (Reg. $130) + more

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide 900W Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Precision Cooker for $74.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $130 or more, this model dropped to $99 for Black Friday but is now getting another $25 drop as part of Amazon and Best Buy’s early Cyber Monday deals. Needless to say, this is a fantastic deal and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. This model features both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity along with a 2-year warranty. But we also have a great deal still live on the smaller and quieter Nano Anova cooker as well down below. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon reviewers.
Speaking of Anova, we also have the Nano version down at $68.88 shipped on Amazon. That’s about $1 above the lowest Black Friday price we saw but still one of the best we have ever tracked and a great way to jump in to sous vide cooking.
Anova Sous Vide 900W Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Cooker:
- ANOVA PRECISION COOKER WI-FI – Perfect to cook from anywhere with WI-FI. Serves up to 12. Fits on any pot. Adjustable clamp
- COOK LIKE A PRO – The Anova Precision Cooker allows anyone to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home. Our sous vide Circulator is the perfect kitchen appliance for hands-off cooking of vegetables, meat and much more with consistent control and precision. We’re so confident in our product Anova backs it with a 2-year warranty
- PERFECT RESULTS, EVERY TIME – Precision Cooking enables you to produce results that are impossible to achieve through any other cooking method. No dry edges and no rare centers. Juices and flavors don’t escape. Food comes out perfectly moist and tender. Continuous temperature control provides reliable and consistent results, every time. Perfect for vegetables, meat, fruit, cheese and much more