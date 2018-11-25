Anova 900W Wi-Fi Sous Vide Cooker hits new low for Cyber Monday, now $75 (Reg. $130) + more

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide 900W Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Precision Cooker for $74.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $130 or more, this model dropped to $99 for Black Friday but is now getting another $25 drop as part of Amazon and Best Buy’s early Cyber Monday deals. Needless to say, this is a fantastic deal and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. This model features both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity along with a 2-year warranty. But we also have a great deal still live on the smaller and quieter Nano Anova cooker as well down below. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon reviewers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Speaking of Anova, we also have the Nano version down at $68.88 shipped on Amazon. That’s about $1 above the lowest Black Friday price we saw but still one of the best we have ever tracked and a great way to jump in to sous vide cooking.

Our Home Goods Guide is still filled with amazing holiday deals on everything from holiday decor and Christmas trees to coffee makers and much more.

Anova Sous Vide 900W Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Cooker: