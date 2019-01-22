Instant Pot’s 8 Qt. Aura Pro Multi-Cooker features a Sous Vide option at $128 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot 8 Qt. Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multi-Cooker with Sous Vide for $127.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon. Regularly between $150 and $160 or so, we did see it drop down to $120 during the end of year holiday season (when it was $112 for a brief time). Today’s deal is the current best around and the lowest we’ve seen so far this year. This model does not provide pressure cooking settings like the usual Instant Pot options but it does replace “11 commonly used kitchen appliances – Sear/Sauté, Bake, Slow Cook, Steam, Stew, Sous Vide, Roast, Yogurt, Rice” and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If this model is overkill for you, or you really just want the pressure cooking functions, consider the well-rated Gourmia GPC800 8-Quart option at just $60 shipped. You won’t get the Sous Vide setting, but it’s also less than half the price of the Instant Pot above. Otherwise, hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted housewares including vacuums, essentials, smart garage door openers and more cookware.

Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Cooker with Sous Vide: