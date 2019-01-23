Spin until you’re dizzy in this sleek mid back desk chair for $36 shipped (Reg. $45+)

Factory Direct via Rakuten is offering the BestOffice Mid Back Desk Chair for $35.99 shipped when coupon code OFFICE20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This sleek office chair swivels all the way around and features an adjustable height from 19 to 23 inches. It sports built-in arm rests, making for a more comfortable experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Think outside the box by using this $20 Exercise Ball instead. It’s an Amazon best-seller and is made of extra thick material that supposedly can withstand up to 2,200 pounds, allowing you to theoretically park a small car on top of it (don’t try it). Rated 4.3/5 stars.

BestOffice Mid Back Desk Chair features: