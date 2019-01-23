Here’s a $50 Fanatics Gift Card for just $37 w/ free email delivery (25% off) + more

- Jan. 23rd 2019 1:54 pm ET

Newegg Flash is now offering $50 Fanatics Gift Cards for $37 with free email delivery. Simply use code NEFPBC33 at checkout to redeem the special price. Matching our previous all-time low, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on Fanatics credit and a perfect chance to get even deeper deals on the plethora of sports gear it offers. You’ll find everything from officially-licensed clothing and hats, to jerseys, jackets and more. But we also have some other gift card deals still live down below as well.

Before you head below for more discounted credit, we still have $100 Microsoft gift cards for $89 and a $50 Nintendo eShop option for $45 (Costco members only).

More Gift Card Deals:

Fanatics Gift Cards:

  • Offer fans the world’s largest collection of official sports apparel
  • NFL, NCAA, MLB, NBA, PGA, NASCAR, OLYMPICS, NHL and more
  • The latest and most popular Fan Gear
  • Feature a wide selection of gear from every league
  • One-stop destination for fan apparel

