This 31-piece rechargeable rotary tool kit is perfect for smaller projects at just $16 shipped

Tacklife Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 31-piece Rechargeable Li-Ion Rotary Tool Kit for $15.95 shipped when you use code B2SRZE34 at checkout. Regularly over $20, this is more than 25% off the going rate and is the best that we’ve tracked historically. With a built-in Lithium-Ion battery, you’ll be able to use this rotary tool anywhere you go without the hassle of a cord. Plus, the included accessories make sure you’re prepared for any project. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
This 132-piece drum sander kit is just $8 shipped at Amazon and is a must-have for any rotary tool. Drum sanders are perfect for polishing metal or jewelry, can be used to round out smaller corners when doing woodworking, and have a multitude of other uses.
Tacklife 32-piece Li-Ion Rotary Tool Kit features:
- One button to switch rotation speed among 5,000, 10,000 and 15,000rpm, which adapt to different working situation
- 31 pieces of accessories helps do different work like drilling holes, grinding, graving and others; Collet size is 3/32” and 1/8”
- MicroUSB interface and supplied USB charging cable(adapter not included) make simple and convenient charging
- Provided with the overload protection, let the work become safe and reliable; Soft rubbrized handle is for comfortable gripping, use anywhere anytime
