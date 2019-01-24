This 31-piece rechargeable rotary tool kit is perfect for smaller projects at just $16 shipped

Tacklife Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 31-piece Rechargeable Li-Ion Rotary Tool Kit for $15.95 shipped when you use code B2SRZE34 at checkout. Regularly over $20, this is more than 25% off the going rate and is the best that we’ve tracked historically. With a built-in Lithium-Ion battery, you’ll be able to use this rotary tool anywhere you go without the hassle of a cord. Plus, the included accessories make sure you’re prepared for any project. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This 132-piece drum sander kit is just $8 shipped at Amazon and is a must-have for any rotary tool. Drum sanders are perfect for polishing metal or jewelry, can be used to round out smaller corners when doing woodworking, and have a multitude of other uses.

Tacklife 32-piece Li-Ion Rotary Tool Kit features:

One button to switch rotation speed among 5,000, 10,000 and 15,000rpm, which adapt to different working situation

31 pieces of accessories helps do different work like drilling holes, grinding, graving and others; Collet size is 3/32” and 1/8”

MicroUSB interface and supplied USB charging cable(adapter not included) make simple and convenient charging

Provided with the overload protection, let the work become safe and reliable; Soft rubbrized handle is for comfortable gripping, use anywhere anytime