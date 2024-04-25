Anova takes up to 62% off sous vide machines, vacuum sealers, and more starting from $6

Anova has launched a Mother’s Day Sale through May 12 that is taking up to 62% off its lineup of cooking appliances and kitchen aids, like the Precision Cooker Pro that is seeing the second-biggest discount to $199.99 shipped. Down from its regular $399 price tag, this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this device fall, having seen it hit $174 at the lowest in the past year, with an all-time low of $160 from 2022. Today’s deal comes in as a $199 markdown off the going rate and lands as the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – $40 above the all-time low from 2022. This upgraded 1,200W model delivers more power than the popular Nano models and utilizes Wi-Fi for improved connectivity alongside a three-line touchscreen display that allows you to quickly view time and temperature settings. It can also be linked to your mobile device to provide recipes and also monitor cooking jobs remotely, and it features an onboard adjustable clamp that “makes it an ideal fit on nearly any pot that is deep enough to meet the minimum water depth requirements.” Head below to learn more.

Notable Anova Mother’s Day appliance discounts:

Anova Mother’s Day accessory discounts:

Best Buy is having a 1-day sale on the Bella Pro 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven that will be $100 off until tonight. It provides 10-in-1 functionality, letting you choose to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, keep warm, pizza, bacon, dehydrate, and rotisserie – with little to no oil needed. Be sure to also check out the ongoing deal for the Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that is sitting among some of the lowest prices we have seen. It reaches temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit while offering 6 cooking functions and has a built-in smart thermometer with 4 protein settings and 9 customizable doneness levels. You won’t have to worry about a ton of smoke either thanks to its smoke control system paired alongside hot air circulation. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Anova Precision Cooker Pro features:

Insanely powerful, built for continuous use, and tougher than the competition, the Anova Precision® Cooker Pro is ready for any task you throw at it. Whether cooking a weeknight meal for the family or an all out holiday feast for the neighborhood, this is the tool for the job.

