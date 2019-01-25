Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Sport Pulse SE Bluetooth Earbuds $60 shipped, more

- Jan. 25th 2019 10:29 am ET

0

Jabra’s official eBay storefront offers its Sport Pulse Special Edition Bluetooth Earbuds for $59.99 shipped. Originally selling for $160, which it still fetches at Jabra direct, it has more recently been selling for around $120 or so. That’s good for a 40% discount and is the lowest we’ve tracked. For comparison, this is also one of the first times we’ve seen these earbuds drop below $100. Jabra’s Sport Pulse features built-in heart rate monitoring, five hours of audio playback and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Squish 5W Qi Charger & Car Mount: $19.50 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code Squish06
  • Track calories on the Samsung Gear Sport Watch for $160 (Reg. $200+)
  • OtterBox Commuter iPhone Xs Max Case: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon 
  • Kickstart your HomeKit lighting setup w/ LIFX’s Day & Dusk 5-Bulb bundle from $128 (Reg. up to $190)
  • Aukey 6-ft. Nylon USB-C Cable Two-Pack: $5 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYF10

Get rid of the surrounding noise at the gym and focus on your performance! With the new COMPLY™ foam ear tips you will get superior sound quality, passive noise cancellation and enhanced bass. Jabra Sport Pulse will make sure that your favorite playlist sounds better than ever and will maximize your music motivation.

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best eBay Daily Deals

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go