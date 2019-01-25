Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Sport Pulse SE Bluetooth Earbuds $60 shipped, more

Jabra’s official eBay storefront offers its Sport Pulse Special Edition Bluetooth Earbuds for $59.99 shipped. Originally selling for $160, which it still fetches at Jabra direct, it has more recently been selling for around $120 or so. That’s good for a 40% discount and is the lowest we’ve tracked. For comparison, this is also one of the first times we’ve seen these earbuds drop below $100. Jabra’s Sport Pulse features built-in heart rate monitoring, five hours of audio playback and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

