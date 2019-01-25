Track calories and receive notifications on the Samsung Gear Sport Watch for $160 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear Sport 43mm Smart Watch for $159.99 shipped in various colors. Price reflected at checkout. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for as much as $140 off the regular going rate, down $58 from Target and $9 less than our previous mention. Samsung’s Gear Sport fitness tracker offers a water-resistant design to 50-meters, calorie tracking, and support for both Android and iOS devices. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If Samsung isn’t your thing, don’t forget you can save up to $100 off Apple Watch Series 3 in the Best Buy 4-day sale this weekend. You’ll find a variety of models on sale at a nice discount through Sunday.

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch features: