Track calories and receive notifications on the Samsung Gear Sport Watch for $160 (Reg. $200+)

- Jan. 25th 2019 7:39 am ET

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear Sport 43mm Smart Watch for $159.99 shipped in various colors. Price reflected at checkout. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for as much as $140 off the regular going rate, down $58 from Target and $9 less than our previous mention. Samsung’s Gear Sport fitness tracker offers a water-resistant design to 50-meters, calorie tracking, and support for both Android and iOS devices. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If Samsung isn’t your thing, don’t forget you can save up to $100 off Apple Watch Series 3 in the Best Buy 4-day sale this weekend. You’ll find a variety of models on sale at a nice discount through Sunday.

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch features:

  • Gear Sport is swim-ready and water-resistant up to 50 meters
  • Get accurate, all-day fitness tracking, easy calorie entry and personal coaching
  • With Samsung Pay NFC compatibility, easily make a payment from your wrist
  • Check your updates and receive and reply to calls and texts with a turn of the bezel. Wi-Fi : 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz
  • Compatible with Android and iOS smartphones
