Illuminate your walkways & back yard w/ this premium 30 LED solar light 4 pack: $33 (Reg. $45+)

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the LITOM Premium 30 LED Outdoor Solar Lights 4-pack for $32.99 shipped when you use code 35GJBCV9 at checkout. Regularly over $45, this is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked outside of Black Friday 2018 and is the lowest available. With four lights in this kit, you’ll be able to easily light up your entire property without running pesky wires everywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget the Scotch Exterior Mounting Tape so you can get these lights up without any drilling required. It’s just $4.50 at Amazon and is a must-have in my opinion.

LITOM Premium Outdoor Solar Light features: