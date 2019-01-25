Illuminate your walkways & back yard w/ this premium 30 LED solar light 4 pack: $33 (Reg. $45+)

- Jan. 25th 2019 2:53 pm ET

0

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the LITOM Premium 30 LED Outdoor Solar Lights 4-pack for $32.99 shipped when you use code 35GJBCV9 at checkout. Regularly over $45, this is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked outside of Black Friday 2018 and is the lowest available. With four lights in this kit, you’ll be able to easily light up your entire property without running pesky wires everywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget the Scotch Exterior Mounting Tape so you can get these lights up without any drilling required. It’s just $4.50 at Amazon and is a must-have in my opinion.

LITOM Premium Outdoor Solar Light features:

Combining 30 pieces of high power LED beads with the innovative wide angle design, LITOM Outdoor Solar Lights improve the light utilization by 30% and lighting angle 50%. The illumination range of one motion sensor solar lights can reach 215 square feet and 860 square feet for 4 solar lights to be used simultaneously

