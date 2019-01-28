Amazon is making Vintage-styled Bluetooth Speakers now, $99 today only

Amazon is making retro speakers now and today only as part of its Gold Box, it offers this 40W gem for $99 shipped. That’s $30 off and the lowest we’ve tracked on this relatively new item. It features retro wood housing with polished gold-tone metal accents that is sure to be a conversation starter and accent for a mid-century modern decorated home. The top dials control volume bass/treble and it comes with USB charging port plus an AUX-in port. Early ratings are positive.
AmazonBasics Vintage Speaker features:
- Vintage-inspired speaker for at-home listening enjoyment; ideal for a kitchen or living room
- Bluetooth technology allows for wirelessly streaming music; stereo sound for crisp, clear audio
- 40 watts of power for booming sound; USB port for charging a device while playing music simultaneously
- Control knobs for volume, treble, and bass; 3.5mm Aux In input; power supply: AC ~100-240V, 50/60 Hz (no in-built battery)
- Retro wood housing with polished gold-tone metal accents; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty
- Item Dimensions 7.36 x 13.74 x 8.07 in
- Item Weight 10.36 lbs