Smartphone Accessories: Insignia 90W USB-C PD Wall Charger $40 shipped, more

- Jan. 28th 2019 10:30 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Insignia 90W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is the lowest we’ve seen so far. Outputting up to 90W of power, this wall charger works with a plethora of USB-C devices and is a must for you everyday carry or desk’s charging arsenal. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 180 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Wrap your iPhone XS in an official Apple silicone case for $19.50 (Reg. $39)
  • AOMAIS Sport II MINI Bluetooth Speaker: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code BEKILSGB
  • Save on Anker’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs at Amazon from $10
  • Aukey Key Magnetic Sport Earbuds: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYKS6
  • Today only, save on TP-Link smart bulb and switch bundles from $30
  • Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYR46
  • Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYR45

Deals still live from the weekend:

Juice any of your USB-compatible devices with this Insignia Type-C wall charger. It has a 5-foot cable, so you can use your device freely while it’s plugged into a nearby outlet, and it has 90W to support high-power products. This Insignia Type-C wall charger is reversible, so it goes in right away every time.

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

