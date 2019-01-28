Smartphone Accessories: Insignia 90W USB-C PD Wall Charger $40 shipped, more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Insignia 90W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is the lowest we’ve seen so far. Outputting up to 90W of power, this wall charger works with a plethora of USB-C devices and is a must for you everyday carry or desk’s charging arsenal. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 180 customers.
Juice any of your USB-compatible devices with this Insignia Type-C wall charger. It has a 5-foot cable, so you can use your device freely while it’s plugged into a nearby outlet, and it has 90W to support high-power products. This Insignia Type-C wall charger is reversible, so it goes in right away every time.