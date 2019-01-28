Save on Anker’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs at Amazon from $10

- Jan. 28th 2019 9:02 am ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
0

Anker’s Amazon storefront is back again with a new sale this morning, headlined by a two-pack of its popular Dual Port 12W Wall Chargers for $10.39 shipped. Simply apply the on-page coupon and promo code ANKERW26 to drop the price. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen to date. These tiny plugs offer 2.4A charging speeds and are a must-have for any travel setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 230 Amazon customers.

We’re also eyeing Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Lite Truly Wireless Earbuds for $47.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate. These earbuds sport up to 12 hours of playtime and a truly wireless design. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology now comes packed into a chassis that’s smaller and thinner than a golf ball, with a foldable plug to fit perfectly in any palm, pack, or pocket.

  • Astonishingly Compact
  • PowerIQ Technology
  • Foldable Plug
  • Superior Safety with MultiProtect

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp