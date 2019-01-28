Save on Anker’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs at Amazon from $10

Anker’s Amazon storefront is back again with a new sale this morning, headlined by a two-pack of its popular Dual Port 12W Wall Chargers for $10.39 shipped. Simply apply the on-page coupon and promo code ANKERW26 to drop the price. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen to date. These tiny plugs offer 2.4A charging speeds and are a must-have for any travel setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 230 Amazon customers.

We’re also eyeing Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Lite Truly Wireless Earbuds for $47.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate. These earbuds sport up to 12 hours of playtime and a truly wireless design. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology now comes packed into a chassis that’s smaller and thinner than a golf ball, with a foldable plug to fit perfectly in any palm, pack, or pocket.