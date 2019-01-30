Smartphone Accessories: Vava Car Air Vent Mount $4 shipped, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 400,000+) via Amazon offers the VAVA Car Air Vent Smartphone Mount for $3.99 shipped when applying code 9WU7OVUS at checkout. That’s good for a 60% discount from the going rate, is $2 under our previous mention and the best price that we’ve seen. VAVA’s car mount keeps your smartphone closer to eye level while you’re on the road and offers a one-click release system to quickly and securely hold your device in place. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Apple’s new Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs/Max/R gets first discount, now $118
  • Aukey 3.3-ft. Braided Nylon USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $3 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code 75VAJNX2  
  • Native Union Smart Hub Universal Power Adapter: $13.50 (Reg. $25) | Best Buy
  • Philips Hue HomeKit Starter Bundle w/ 3 bulbs + dimmer: $120 (Reg. $150)
  • Aukey 3.3-ft. Micro USB Charging Cable Bundle: $3 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code E6IWOC2W  
  • 11-in-1 Smartphone Camera Lens Kit: $13 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
    • w/ code S8NM3PWJ
  • Amazon offers up to 40% off Eton Emergency Bluetooth Weather Radios/Speakers from $40
  • Lexar JumpDrive 128GB USB-C Flash Drive: $19 (Reg. $30) | Adorama

Firmer Grip: Drive safe with a phone car mount that will stay put even on the bumpiest roads without leaving scratches on the vent blades, thanks to the internal spring mechanism. One-Click Release: Save time and power when you’re in a hurry by single-handedly attaching or detaching your phone from the holder without hassle. 

Vava

