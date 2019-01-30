Level up your game with CORSAIR’s HS70 SE 7.1-Ch. Headset at $70 shipped (30% off)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR HS70 SE Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 30% and comes within $10 of our previous mention. CORSAIR’s gaming headset works with your PC or PS4 and features dual 50mm neodymium drivers that deliver 7.1-channel surround sound. It’s rounded out by 16 hours of battery life, memory foam ear cups, a built-in microphone and more. Over 60% of customers have left a 4+ star rating at Amazon.
Use your savings to add CORSAIR’s ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand to your desk to tie the setup together.
CORSAIR HS70 SE Gaming Headset features:
- Plush Memory foam and adjustable earcups provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay
- Legendary Corsair build quality and metal construction ensures long-term durability
- Precision tuned 50mm Neodymium speaker drivers bring superior sound quality with wide range and accuracy
- Low-latency, 2.4GHz wireless Audio with improved range up to 40ft and up to 16 hours of battery life
- Optimized unidirectional Microphone reduces ambient noise for enhanced voice quality and is fully detachable for use on-the-go
- Microphone is removable and can be found under the box