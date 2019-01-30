Level up your game with CORSAIR’s HS70 SE 7.1-Ch. Headset at $70 shipped (30% off)

- Jan. 30th 2019 8:30 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $70
0

Amazon offers the CORSAIR HS70 SE Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 30% and comes within $10 of our previous mention. CORSAIR’s gaming headset works with your PC or PS4 and features dual 50mm neodymium drivers that deliver 7.1-channel surround sound. It’s rounded out by 16 hours of battery life, memory foam ear cups, a built-in microphone and more. Over 60% of customers have left a 4+ star rating at Amazon.

Use your savings to add CORSAIR’s ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand to your desk to tie the setup together. 

CORSAIR HS70 SE Gaming Headset features:

  • Plush Memory foam and adjustable earcups provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay
  • Legendary Corsair build quality and metal construction ensures long-term durability
  • Precision tuned 50mm Neodymium speaker drivers bring superior sound quality with wide range and accuracy
  • Low-latency, 2.4GHz wireless Audio with improved range up to 40ft and up to 16 hours of battery life
  • Optimized unidirectional Microphone reduces ambient noise for enhanced voice quality and is fully detachable for use on-the-go
  • Microphone is removable and can be found under the box
Get this deal
$100 $70

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Buy Corsair

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go