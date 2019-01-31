First Alert’s Carbon Monoxide Detector has a built-in digital thermostat for $27 shipped

- Jan. 31st 2019 11:10 am ET

$27
0

Amazon offers the First Alert Carbon Monoxide Detector with Digital Thermostat and 10-year Battery for $27.12 shipped. As a comparison, that’s at least 25% off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This multifunction device keeps track of carbon monoxide levels but also relays temperatures via a digital display. Features a 10-year battery and warranty, so it’s really just a “place in your home and forget about it” kind of purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the built-in display and save even further. This First Alert option without the temperature feature is on sale for $18 currently. It’s a great way to keep tabs on your home for less.

First Alert Carbon Monoxide Detector features:

  • Keep your family safe with this easy to use digital-display, 10-Year battery operated carbon monoxide alarm; battery powered alarms provide continuous monitoring of CO levels, even if there’s a power failure
  • Easy-to-read backlit digital display shows temperature and CO concentration; Peak Level feature displays the highest concentration of carbon monoxide measured
  • Built-in 10-year lithium battery offers continuous protection for the life of the carbon monoxide detector
  • A loud 85-decibel alarm sounds when CO levels reach dangerous levels
  • 10-year limited warranty; equipped with end-of-life signal chirp, so you know when it’s time to replace the unit for safety
$27

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
First Alert

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp