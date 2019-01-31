First Alert’s Carbon Monoxide Detector has a built-in digital thermostat for $27 shipped

Amazon offers the First Alert Carbon Monoxide Detector with Digital Thermostat and 10-year Battery for $27.12 shipped. As a comparison, that’s at least 25% off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This multifunction device keeps track of carbon monoxide levels but also relays temperatures via a digital display. Features a 10-year battery and warranty, so it’s really just a “place in your home and forget about it” kind of purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the built-in display and save even further. This First Alert option without the temperature feature is on sale for $18 currently. It’s a great way to keep tabs on your home for less.

First Alert Carbon Monoxide Detector features: