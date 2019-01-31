ThermoPro’s wireless thermometer monitors your dinner’s temp from afar for $48 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the ThermoPro Digital Wireless Remote Thermometer (TP22) for $47.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $60, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. With spring just around the corner, that means BBQ and grilling are on the way. This thermometer will allow you to monitor the temperature of your smoker or grill from inside the house, or even on a lounge chair in the sun. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Drop wireless and get ThermoPro’s dual probe thermometer for $23 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Though not as convenient, you save nearly 50% by walking to the thermometer to check the temperature.

ThermoPro Digital Wireless Thermometer features: