ThermoPro’s wireless thermometer monitors your dinner’s temp from afar for $48 (Reg. $60)

- Jan. 31st 2019 4:40 pm ET

$48
0

Amazon offers the ThermoPro Digital Wireless Remote Thermometer (TP22) for $47.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $60, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. With spring just around the corner, that means BBQ and grilling are on the way. This thermometer will allow you to monitor the temperature of your smoker or grill from inside the house, or even on a lounge chair in the sun. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Drop wireless and get ThermoPro’s dual probe thermometer for $23 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Though not as convenient, you save nearly 50% by walking to the thermometer to check the temperature.

ThermoPro Digital Wireless Thermometer features:

TP-22 Smoker thermometer is a perfect choice for temperature reading tasks. Equipped with a sensitive sensor and STEP-DOWN probe tip design to always get you the best results when it comes to accuracy. With a range up to 300 feet, it’s easy to monitor the food remotely, the mobile receiver will always keep you updated on the temperature of your meat.

$48

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
ThermoPro

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide