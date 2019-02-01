This highly-rated 50-Mile Indoor HDTV Antenna falls to $40 shipped (Reg. $55), today only

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse 50-Mile Indoor HDTV Antenna for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate at retailers like Home Depot as well as Walmart, and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Today’s deal is a great excuse to finally cut the cord, as this antenna can pull in content from up to 50 miles away. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,000 customers
Looking to build the ultimate cord-cutting setup? Then check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.
Antennas Direct ClearStream Antenna features:
Get high-definition television reception with this ClearStream Eclipse digital antenna. Attach it to any flat surface without hardware, as its exclusive Sure Grip technology makes installation easy. This ClearStream Eclipse digital antenna is portable for use at home and on the road, and it picks up signals within a 50-mile range.