Enter the sci-fi wild west of Space Marshals 2 on iOS for just $1 (Reg. $5)

Space Marshals 2 is a tactical top-down shooter set in a sci-fi wild west game world. You take on the role of “specialist Burton in his struggle against the criminal elements of the galaxy.” The regularly $5 game, is now down to just $1 on the App Store which is matching the lowest price we have tracked. And it hasn’t dropped this low since summer 2017. Along with a focus on tactical battles and stealth elements, this one also supports MFi controllers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 gamers all-time. More details below.
We also still the action RPG Animus matching the App Store all-time low and you can battle your way through the Tower of Fortune 3 on iOS for just $2 right now.
iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $1 (Reg. $5)
Space Marshals 2:
Use the environment to your advantage. Avoid attacks by taking cover. Flank enemies for extra efficiency, but avoid getting flanked yourself! Use the tools of the trade to gain an edge – frag grenades, flash bangs, drones, gun turrets, proximity mines and much more…