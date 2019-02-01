Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brave Guardians TD, Soulver, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on Brave Guardians TD, Space Marshals 2, Soulver, Tom the Tow Truck of Car City and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Brave Guardians TD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tom the Tow Truck of Car City: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FakeTime – Unofficial Prank for FaceTime: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Backgammon Premium: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SnapFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Heart Rate Pro-Health Monitor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Soulver: $9 (Reg. $12)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pulse Breathing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WitchSpring3: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Merge HD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Parchessi by Quiles: $1 (Reg. $3)