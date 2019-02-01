Winix True HEPA Air Cleaner w/ 3-stage filtration now $70 Prime shipped for today only (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished Winix C535 True HEPA Air Cleaner with PlasmaWave Technology for $69.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. In new condition this model sells for about $130 at Costco, $146 from third-party Amazon sellers and $182+ at Walmart. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Along with a 90-day manufacturer warranty and 3-stage filtration, it includes a true HEPA filter (lasts about 1 year), 4 odor control carbon filters and a remote control. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Considering you’re saving as much as $100 here, you should have more than enough to grab some extra filters. Even though the included option lasts about a year, it’s always good to have some extras on hand.

Winix C535 True HEPA Air Cleaner: