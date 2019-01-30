Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cell sees deals from $279: Nike, Sport Loop, more (tax select states)

- Jan. 30th 2019 4:31 pm ET

$279+
B&H offers various Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular models from $279 shipped. That’s good for $100 off the regular going rate at Best Buy and a match of our previous mention. Of course, B&H only charges taxes at the time of purchase for select shoppers. Apple Watch Series 3 sports GPS, a swimproof design, heart sensor for tracking activities and more. Opting out of the latest Series 4 model is a great way to enjoy even further savings and Series 3 is certainly still a capable wearable in 2019. Shop the entire sale here.

Use your savings towards a new Apple Watch band. Hit up our guide of the best third-party options from $5. You’ll find various styles, including leather, sport, nylon and more for any budget and style.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • GPS
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swimproof
  • watchOS 5
